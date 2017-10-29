Supporters of Swiss Islamist call sexual assault accusations ‘Zionist plot’

Three women say they were sexually assaulted by Tariq Ramadan, a Swiss Islamist and professor at Oxford University with ties to terrorists, whose critics say he justifies Palestinian terrorism and promotes conspiracy theories against Jews.

His supporters are calling the accusations the result of a “international Zionist plot” to blacken his name.

The third and newest complainant, a woman identified only as Yasmina in the French media, told Le Parisien that Ramadan, a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford’s St. Anthony’s College, sexually harassed her in 2014 and blackmailed her for sexual favors, the weekly reported Saturday. She said Ramadan threatened to distribute “compromising pictures” of her.

The accusations by Yasmina, who said she was filing criminal charges against Ramadan, closely followed the filing of criminal charges against him on October 20 for alleged rape by Henda Ayari, a former Islamist turned secular feminist. The alleged crimes took place in 2012 in France, added Ayari, who also said that Ramadan threatened her and that she was afraid to denounce him “for fear of reprisals.” On Thursday, another complainant against Ramadan stepped forward. A convert to Islam who is suffering from a disability in her legs, she said she suffered “sexual violence of great brutality” by Ramadan in 2009. She also filed a formal complaint against Ramadan.

Ramadan denies any wrongdoing.

Following Ayari’s decision to step forward, journalist Caroline Fourest, who has reported extensively about Ramadan’s controversial career, on Friday wrote in the Marianne weekly that supporters of Ramadan are calling the accusations the result of a “international Zionist plot” to blacken his name.