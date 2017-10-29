Spain says Catalan leader can run in election ‘if not in jail’

Spain’s foreign minister says Catalonia’s deposed leader would be eligible to run in the regional election called by the central government on December 21, provided he hasn’t been imprisoned by then.

Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis tells The Associated Press in an interview in Madrid that Carles Puigdemont’s pro-independence party could “theoretically” put him up as a candidate “if he is not put in jail at that time.”

Puigdemont could face criminal charges for his role in the separatist movement that culminated in the Catalan parliament declaring an independent republic on Friday.