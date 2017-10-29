Nicaraguan vice president (Spic Freemason) calls Israeli senior official ‘brother’

Nicaragua’s vice president calls a guest Israeli official “hermano,” or brother, seven months after the countries renewed diplomatic ties.

Rosario Murillo uses the Spanish word for “brother” to speak of Modi Ephraim, head of Israel’s Foreign Ministry division to Latin America and the Caribbean, who arrives today in Managua for a two-day mission including high-level meetings with local officials, reported El Nuevo Diario newspaper.

“Brother Modi Ephraim will be coming to our country in the upcoming days. He will work in a program developed by a bilateral commission, where we are emphasizing and prioritizing all the advanced technologies in that brother country, technological irrigation for agriculture, training, everything that has to do with post-harvest production,” Murillo tells reporters.

The meetings will also address “the exchange between the two governments and peoples for the re-establishment of relations, which was announced and celebrated especially by many brothers of the Christian churches of our country,” she adds.