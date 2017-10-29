Iran’s parliament approves Rouhani’s cabinet picks

Iran’s parliament approves two nominees by President Hassan Rouhani to head the ministries of energy and higher education.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani says 225 of 276 lawmakers in attendance voted for Reza Ardakanian to serve as energy minister. Mansour Gholami secured 180 votes to serve as the minister of science, who is in charge of universities and higher education.

Though Iranian universities work under boards of trustees, hardliners do not support reformists for the post of science minister who has influence in picking university chancellors.

With the vote, Rouhani’s 18-minister cabinet is now complete.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s