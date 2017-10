Iceland’s scandal-hit PM wins re-election

Iceland’s conservative prime minister has won a snap election despite a string of scandals, final results confirm, but it remained unclear whether he can form a viable coalition. Bjarni Benediktsson, 47, was named last year in the “Panama Papers” worldwide tax-evasion leaks. He has also been accused of wrongdoing during Iceland’s financial collapse in 2008.

Nevertheless his Independence Party beat its rivals in yesterday’s election, according to final results published earlier today.

It won 16 seats in the 63-seat parliament. Turnout was 81 percent. No party won a majority.

It could take months before Iceland has a new government in place as thorny coalition negotiations await.