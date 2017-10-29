Hate letter with swastikas, white power mailed to Israeli consulate in New York

A letter decorated with swastikas that contained an unidentified white powder was mailed to the Israeli consulate in New York.

The letter was received on Thursday afternoon, the New York Daily News reports, citing police sources.

The powder was determined to be nontoxic, according to the report.

The envelope also contained a hate letter, written in Hebrew, and was decorated with swastikas.

Early Wednesday morning, a pink swastika was spray-painted across the doors of the Sutton Place Synagogue, in New York’s Midtown Manhattan area, the newspaper reported. Surveillance video shows three men near the synagogue, with one spraypainting the doors.