London Metro Police’s Anti-White Discrimination Campaigns

From post-WWII onward, London became home to a large number of immigrants, primarily from commonwealth countries, such as Jamaica, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as Africa.

Greater London has 8.8 million inhabitants. A 2011 census recorded that among London’s population, 2,998,264, or 36.7%, were foreign-born. A 2015 survey found about 69% of children born in London had at least one parent who was born abroad.

In London, 59.8% of the more than 8 million inhabitants were white, with 44.9% white British. Nearly 30% of Londoners were of Asian and mixed-Asian descent. Among them, 20% were of full Asian descent, with those of mixed-Asian heritage comprising 1.2% of the population. Indians account for 6.6% of the population, followed by Pakistanis and Bangladeshis at 2.7% each.

Across London, black and Asian children outnumber white British children by about six to four in state schools.

Among the under-30 population, the dominant language is a fusion of Cockney with a whole array of ethnic (ebonic) accents, in particular Caribbean, which form an accent labelled Multicultural London English (MLE).

This map shows that the white population has been pushed to the outer ring of the metropolis, especially to the East.

London has become what it is: a non-English city, and there's no turning back the clock.

The mayor is Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a major western capital. Actually, only 12% of London is Muslim, but this group is highly concentrated in certain districts in the North and Central Metro.

What does policy and practice look like in a ‘diverse’ metropolitan city?

What we are interested in is public policy and how it is directed at the dwindling white population. A prime example is the recruiting site for the Metropolitan Police. When we pop open its website, we are greeted with the smiling faces of the so-called diverse population of London. Assuming that the 59.8% white demographic of 2011 has dropped since then, a fair-minded person might anticipate roughly half of the individuals to be your classic white English bobbie? However, of the five people portrayed on the main page, not one is British white, or even white for that matter. In the “Meet Our Officers” section, five of six are non-whites. On the “How to Become a Constable” page, we are greeted with the photo of one black constable.

The site even goes a step further with its qualifications. Here, we learn that individuals who are or have ever been a member of the British Nationalist Party or similar groups are vetted and excluded. This is curious given that there are strident and sometimes radical ethnic organizations for other populations in London. No mention is made of them, however –only of “lost cause” English ethnic political groups. For police recruits of color, there is no screening as to their political beliefs, ethnic or racial loyalties. Also, as a requirement of employment, white police officers must attend multiple diversity courses.

The British Transport Police (BTP) goes all in on discrimination against whites as the force holds recruitment workshops open only to “women and black or ethnic minority” candidates.

Although it looks like policy is trying to accelerate the replacement process, to be accurate, purging or reducing the white percentages in the police force takes at least a generation. These are often familial professions and desirable career jobs. Whites still make up 86% of the police force. Consider that even as late as 2001, London was 71.15% white, which is when a good portion of the force was constituted and recruited, particularly in the now-senior ranks.

Even with the blatantly anti-white racist recruiting and discriminatory advertising, it will take some time for somebody who recently got off the boat to take over from a well-established and long-standing professional cadre. Although the non-white population has grown measurably over just the last generation, a 35-year old British white officer is not going to quit mid-career to be replaced.

One policy London has put into place is to require the applicant to reside within the city. TNN actually sees merit in this as it encourages ethno-community-based policing. Although it is not politically correct to say so, whites policing whites is sensible, understandable and realistic, as is Pakistanis policing Pakistanis, etc., in their own ethnic enclaves.

