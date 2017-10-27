JFK Files Reveal Jews Plotted Against the President

http://www.renegadetribune.com/jfk-files-reveal-jews-plotted-president/

Well, I was not really expecting anything within the released documents to point the finger at jews, but I was mistaken.

Nov. 1963, informant advised Chicago office that subject was member of anti-Castro Cuban group. Subject allegedly approached informant to provide machine guns for Cuban rev. 11/21/63 subject allegedly told informant “We now have plenty of money — our new backers are Jews — as soon as ‘we’ or (they take care of Kennedy…” Subject expressed favorable attitude LBJ.”

Here is the PDF: https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32241845.pdf

If you are using a PDF programs: It will be on Page 64 out of 409.

So why would the jews want JFK dead?

When he was 28, JFK wrote in his diary that “Hitler will emerge from the hatred that surrounds him now as one of the most significant figures who ever lived,” saying, “He had in him the stuff of which legends are made.”

Starting with when he entered office in 1961, Kennedy was against Israel’s nuclear program. In a personal letter to David Ben-Gurion dated May 18, 1963, Kennedy said that unless American inspectors were granted access to Dimona (Israel’s nuclear site), Israel would be isolated.

Kennedy was dead-set against the CIA, which has been a jewish operation with close ties to the Frankfurt school, saying he wanted to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds.”

Kennedy issued Executive Order 11110 on June 4, 1963, which began the circulation of silver certificates, with the ultimate goal of taking printing power from the Federal Reserve, which has always been run by jews, for the benefit of jews.

Kennedy was against the secret societies (aka Deep State) exerting criminal control around the world, saying “the very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society…”

There are some more reasons documented in this video:

You should also consider the evidence presented by the late Michael Collins Piper, getting into the evidence linking Israel directly to the crime.

I want blowback!