The Woman Who Kissed Adolf Hitler at the Berlin Olympics

Carla de Vries, from Norwalk, California, asks the Fuhrer for an autograph and manages to give him a quick kiss while sat at the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

Hitler looked impressed with the 40-year-old’s efforts and managed to pull away from one kiss before she managed on her second attempt to kiss him on the cheek.

The footage was viewed worldwide and she was known as ‘The Woman who kissed Adolf Hitler’.

Speaking out after her kiss, Ms de Vries – who was married to a Dairy farmer called George – later said: ‘Why, I simply embraced him [Hitler] because he appeared so friendly and gracious.

‘I don’t know why I did it. Certainly I hadn’t planned such a thing. It’s just that I’m a woman of impulses, I guess.

‘It happened when I went down to take Hitler’s picture with my small movie camera. Hitler was leaning forward, smiling, and he seemed so friendly that I just stepped up and asked for his autograph, which he wrote on my swimming ticket. He kept on smiling and so I kissed him.’

She added: ‘People sitting near Der Fuhrer’s box began to cheer and applaud so loudly that I ran back to my husband and told him we had better leave.’

In newspapers after the kiss, she was referred as ‘the woman who kissed Hitler’ in two later events that had nothing to do with her Olympic feat.

The first was when she returned home months later, when she prevented an asylum patient from committing suicide. The next year, her husband George De Vries, who owned a huge dairy farm, had to face unions and strikers.

She managed to sneak a kiss just after the mens’ 1500 metre freestyle race, where Hitler was watching the even next to General August von Mackensen.

Ms de Vries was travelling through Europe at the time and used her chance to get a close-up picture of Hitler.

SS guards attempted to pull Ms de Vries away but undetered, she managed to succeed in giving Hitler a kiss.

General Mackensen laughs as he pushes Ms de Vries away by the end of the 14-second video and the 20,000-strong crowd burst into applause as she made her way back to her seat.

The Berlin Olympics held in National Socialist Germany were the first Games to be televised across 41 countries.