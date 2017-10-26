Morocco (Muslim Idiots) supports education cooperation with US Holocaust museum

WASHINGTON — Morocco’s kingdom endorsed a proposal to work with the US Holocaust Memorial Museum to educate about the Holocaust and to counter intolerance.

Prince Moulay Rachid, the brother of Moroccan King Mohammed VI met in Rabat on Wednesday with museum director Sara Bloomfield.

According to a museum statement, he accepted Bloomfield’s suggestion to “work together to bring the lessons of the past to address the problems of the present and to make a better tomorrow.”

Bloomfield invited the prince to attend a planned ceremony in Washington to honor his grandfather, King Mohammed V, who refused to hand over Jewish Moroccans to the Vichy France occupiers during the Nazi period.

The museum has had since 2007 an archival exchange agreement with Morocco’s National Library.