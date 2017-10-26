Drake (Nigger Kike) threw himself a bar mitzvah-themed 31st birthday party

JTA — Could the world’s hottest rapper be any more of a nice Jewish boy?

According to the New York Post, Drake’s 31st birthday party on Monday night was themed “Aubrey’s re-bar mitzvah.”

The half-Jewish rapper’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham — and 31, in case you didn’t realize, is the reverse of 13, the age in which boys become men according to Jewish law.

After an intimate rooftop dinner with friends and family in LA, Drake relocated to the nightclub Poppy. There he was feted by a who’s who of celebrity friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire and Odell Beckham, Jr. The party was pretty thoroughly bar mitzvah-themed, from the cups with his name on them to the photo booth to the Dippin’ Dots ice cream pellets that were served to guests.

To underscore the theme, Drake posted an image of his “bar mitzvah board”— seemingly original from 1999 — to Instagram on Monday.