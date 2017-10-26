Atheism – a Mistaken World View

http://www.renegadetribune.com/atheism-mistaken-world-view/

Atheism is a word most Christians cringe at these days. There is an ongoing struggle between Theists (especially Monotheists) and Atheists.

Theism: the belief in God or gods.

Atheism: the lack of belief in God or gods.

Atheism isn’t a belief system, but the lack of one. I will argue it is more dangerous than having one.

Most Atheists come out from a rebellion against Christianity, Islam, or Judaism (Christianity and Islam accounting for most cases). They abandon Abrahamic faiths, which have been forced on peoples and cultures through recent world history. Atheism allows someone to break the chains of these semitic mind-slave cults. It is a good start down a right path, but that’s all it should be.

There are of course flaws in this mind set. With the average Atheist, we can note that the world view becomes an unhealthy mix of Arrogance and Materialism.

With arrogance comes the idea that as mankind “grows up”, it puts away childish things such as gods. This builds the idea that they are ahead of everyone. It builds ego in a way. And let us not forget, arrogance and ignorance go hand in hand. These people never learn what a god really is, they only understand what the Abrahamic sense of a god is.

The second thing is Materialism. After figuring out there isn’t an afterlife (at least in the Abrahamic sense) they are brought to the conclusion that this is all the time they have. They must live for the here and now. This may be a good thing, but with modern society’s nurture this becomes bad. Life becomes only about pleasure seeking and self indulgence. Many turn to Capitalist or Marxist mindsets, and have no sense of Idealism. Actually the Marxist tendency prevails among more Atheists than Capitalism.

Most importantly, Atheism is a product of Cultural Marxism. Atheism enforces Egalitarianism, because there are no gods of individual groups of people. It breaks down the borders between people and takes their individual collective soul. Cultural Marxism has used Atheism to break down society just like homosexuality, feminism, etc. The job of atheists is to destroy the religious traditions of a society. Why?

Religion provides social cohesion, stability, unity, a moral code, and provides a spiritual subconscious expression of the people. Religion can create Idealism and social collaboration, because it makes the people spirituality connected. Atheism lacks belief in the spiritual, is quite often amoral and lacks idealism. Atheism replaces these with Individuality and Materialism. This degenerates and destroys a society.

Does going against atheism to preserve spirituality throw out science and philosophy? No, although Atheism does go against human nature.

Spirituality, scientific or not, is part of the human psyche, just as much as reason is. There is a reason why peoples and nations have gods and heroes. And there is a reason why those shouldn’t be taken away.

Atheists often argue that gods of a culture exactly match the culture they belong to, as if the gods are just a manifestation of the culture. Well, that is because they are.

The Gods and heroes are spiritual manifestations of a human society, they are part of the collective soul – their collective conscious. This is especially the case in native religions.

That is why Mars was the patron of Rome. Mars was disciplined, strong, intelligent, and high willed. This reflects the Roman Legion exactly. Or the Spartans claiming ancestry to Hercules. Like him, they desired to be strong, fit, high willed, and overcome the impossible. He was part of them, their soul as a people. Even in the North with Sigurd the dragon slayer, with the Germanic people.

We also see this with YHWH, the Jewish god. He is a blood thirsty tyrant, just like the people who worship him. We see this in their biblical accounts, and with the psychotic modern state of Israel today. YHWH is their collective consciousness. And of course they created Christianity and Islam to be mind-slave religions for non-Jews (goyim: cattle), with this same blood thirsty god, to replace our own.

Although when Christianity was brought into Europe, Europe molded Christianity into a different image. That is why Traditional Christianity is so different from European Christianity, because Christianity is not our native religion. It was mixed with Pagan customs and beliefs.

Spirituality does not mean the lack of intelligence. It was the Pagan Greeks and Romans who invented Science and Philosophy. It was Pagans in those days who created amazing headway into Art, Theater, Music, Architecture, Learning, etc. It was the Christians who suppressed progress. The awakening of the European (pagan) spirit made a rebirth of culture.

The question is not whether or not religion is the problem, it is what is the purpose of this religion? To bring out the spirit of a people? Or to suppress it in submission to please a fictional god? Atheism rejects religion, therefore doing no better than the latter idea of religion. The people’s spirit can not be expressed, because (to them) the “spirit” doesn’t exist.

So in conclusion, Atheism is a Cultural Marxist tool for the further destruction of society. Atheism is on the decline, and on the rise is Nationalism and Native Spirituality. The Collective European Soul is awakening, and we will not need Atheism to combat these mind-slave faiths, that suppress our reason, and force us to blindly believe ridiculous claims. No longer will we be part of this slave morality of Christianity, but also not of the amorality of Atheism.