Anthony Weiner to get help for sex addiction in jail

Former congressman Anthony Weiner will serve his sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl at one of the few federal prisons with a residential treatment for sex offenders.

Weiner, who was sentenced to 21 months, will serve his time at the Federal Medical Center, Devens, in Ayer, Massachusetts, located about an hour’s drive northwest of Boston, the New York Daily News reported.

He is scheduled to enter the facility on November 6.

Weiner, 53, pleaded guilty in May to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor and had faced up to 10 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for life for his inappropriate conversations with the North Carolina teen.

Last fall, then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails involved in the Weiner case to reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server less than two weeks before the US presidential election. The FBI shut down the investigation days later, saying that nothing new or damaging had come to light, but Clinton has blamed the new probe in part for her loss to Donald Trump.

Weiner’s troubles date back to 2011, when the Jewish lawmaker resigned from Congress after tweeting an explicit photo. He has since been involved in multiple sexting scandals, and his wife, Huma Abedin, a longtime Clinton aide, is divorcing him.

The girl involved in this case, whose name has not been officially released, has said that she initiated the contact with Weiner for political reasons. She sold her story multiple times, including to the British Daily Mail tabloid for $30,000.