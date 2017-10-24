Iran sentences alleged Mossad agent to death

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s judiciary said a court sentenced an alleged agent for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency to death.

Tuesday’s report on the judiciary’s news website Mizanonline.ir quoted Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying the suspect had relayed information about some 30 significant Iranian figures to Mossad during meetings with more than eight members of the Israeli agency at various occasions.

He said the 30 Iranians were involved in research, military and nuclear projects, including two who were killed in bomb attacks in 2010, nuclear engineer Majid Shahriari and physicist Masoud Ali Mohammadi.

The report said the suspect provided information in return for money and obtaining residency in Sweden. It did not elaborate.

Iran occasionally announces similar verdicts. The fates of those sentenced remain unknown.