German Taxpayers Pay $634 Million for Israel’s Latest Nuclear Attack Subs as Holocaust Reparation

German taxpayers will be forced to contribute €540 million (US$634 million) towards three new nuclear-weapon capable attack submarines the Jews-only state is buying from the Thyssenkrupp sub manufacturer.

(New Observer Online)

Making the announcement, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference that Angela Merkel’s cabinet had approved the sale and “will provide financial support for the purchase.”

The $2 billion deal is currently under police investigation over suspected corruption and several Israeli public officials and private citizens have been questioned in the case.

Suspicions about the deal were first raised in 2016 when it was discovered that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal lawyer represented Thyssenkrup Marine System’s local agent at the same time, raising concerns of a “conflict of interest.”

Seibert added that an inter-governmental memorandum of understanding approving the deal would be signed later on Monday.

“I would like to thank (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel and her government for this memorandum, which touches on a matter that is very important for Israel’s national security,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

The three subs are in addition to the six which the Israeli Navy currently maintains, all Dolphin Class and nuclear warhead equipped. Israel keeps several of the boats at sea on a rotation basis, in order to be able to nuclear bomb any foes that Israel might decide, no matter what happens on the mainland.

As revealed by the Jewish journalist Seymour Hersh, in his book The Samson Option: Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy (Random House, 1991), Israel maintains nuclear weapons pointed at all major European capital cities as a “last option” should Israel be destroyed.

This insane policy—named after the Jewish biblical character who pulled down a building, killing himself and everyone else at the same time, has long been an established leg of Israeli strategy.

For example, Jewish journalist David Hirsh’s book, The Gun and the Olive Branch: The Roots of Violence in the Middle East (Faber & Faber 2003), dealing with the Arab-Israeli conflict, he quoted Israeli military historian and theorist Martin van Creveld as saying that Israel’s “armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.”