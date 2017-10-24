Demonstrator Screams ‘Trump Is Treason,’ Nearly Hits President with Russian Flags

https://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/watch-demonstrator-screams-trump-treason-nearly-hits-president-russian-flags?akid=16253.275016.m_VkgZ&rd=1&src=newsletter1084268&t=8

A man screamed at President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill as he was walking into a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

Ryan Clayton from Americans Take Action threw Russian flags at Trump and shouted “Trump is treason” before being surrounded by law enforcement officers, who escorted him away.

“This president conspired with agents of the Russian government,” he shouted. “We should be talking about treason in Congress.”

Watch video, via Fox News, below:

