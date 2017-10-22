Your State Might Require You to Support Israel

http://www.renegadetribune.com/state-might-require-support-israel/
To learn who rules over you, just find out who you are legally obligated to support. Could it be anymore obvious at this point?
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/yk50O3BPi672/
Here is a list of the 17 states that have adopted anti-BDS legislation:
http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/anti-bds-legislation
Here is the Hurricane Harvey Relief form:
http://www.ci.dickinson.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=186
Here is the ACLU’s response:
https://www.aclu.org/news/texas-city-tells-people-no-hurricane-harvey-aid-unless-they-promise-not-boycott-israel
