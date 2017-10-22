Small Victories in the Battle Against ‘Modern Art’ Degeneracy

By Torchy Blane

Every day, folks here at The New Nationalist search for tiny of glimmers of hope in the battle against cultural degeneracy. Today, we found some.

It seems that one major museum is finally taking into consideration the concept of human decency in determining what’s acceptable for large “modern art” installations in public spaces. It happening at the world’s largest art museum in Paris, of all places. Imagine that.

Musée du Louvre President Jean-Luc Martinez announced the last-minute cancellation of an exhibition that features a three-story architectural sculpture of a man sexually penetrating a four-legged animal. The massive structure, called “Domestikator,” was supposed to open Oct. 16 in the museum’s Jardin des Tuileries, as part of the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC). Martinez said the planned location for the piece was unsuitable because it could be seen from a nearby school, it would have been adjacent to a playground, it depicts “sexual content,” and bestiality as modern art is simply “too brutal” and “too rude.”

The so-called “Dutch artist” responsible for the monstrosity, Joep van Lieshout, claims that the museum was influenced by a backlash of Internet commentary and political pressure from conservatives.

Since 2015, Germany was home “Domestikator,” which is just one part of a larger installation titled “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” featured in the Ruhrtriennale arts festival. The following images show the full scope of van Lieshout’s display.

‘Excrementorium’ display in same exhibition. ‘Head of Claudia’ in same exhibition. ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ piece called ‘Cradle to Cradle’ PHOTO: World Architecture Community/E Minor Joep van Lieshout stands in front of ‘Bar Rectum,’ a cocktail bar in the shape of a colon, that’s part of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ installation. The ‘Domestikator’ sculpture on display as part of Joep van Lieshout’s ‘The Good, The Bad and the Ugly’ architectural exhibit in Germany. PHOTO: Dezeen magazine

Unfortunately, another Paris museum offered to display the “Domestikator,” which is now in front of The Centre Georges Pompidou. Shameful.

The Louvre’s decision isn’t the only small victory. In September, the Guggenheim “decided to pull three major works from a highly anticipated exhibition after pressure from animal-rights supporters and others over the show ‘Art and China After 1989: Theater of the World,’” NYT reports. The following brief video explains what this piece of “modern art” involved.

Are these signs that the modern art world has finally gone too far? Is the tide finally turning? Have you seen signs of fresh hope in the battle against degeneracy? If so, we’d love to hear about it.