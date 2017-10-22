900 New Invader-Refugee Terrorist Cases in Germany in 2017

The flood of nonwhite invaders pouring into Germany pretending to be refugees has resulted in the opening of more than 900 new terrorism cases by German federal prosecutors, stretching that country’s legal system to the limit, new figures have revealed.

(New Observer Online)

According to a report in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the number of terrorism cases has quadrupled compared to 2016, when federal prosecutors opened 250 cases. By way of contrast, there were around 80 terrorism cases in the German courts in 2013.

The Welt am Sonntag said the caseload has “stretched manpower at the Karlsruhe-based federal prosecutors office” as nearly 300 terrorism cases have been transferred from federal authorities to state prosecutors.

Most of the cases deal with the fake refugees planning terrorist attacks inside Germany, but in addition, there are a significant number of cases of so-called “refugees” from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, who have been identified as former fighters for ISIS who have now returned to Europe following the military defeats suffered by their organization.

In addition to these cases, the Federal Criminal Police Office has said that there are at least 700 other people—almost all nonwhite “immigrants” of one sort or another—in Germany who are classified as “Gefährder,” or radical Islamists who represent a security risk and are capable of carrying out violent attacks.

According to the German internal security service, the BfV, more than 950 persons with German nationality are currently still fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Of this number, 20 percent are women and five percent are “children.” Security authorities assume that, as the situation on the ground there deteriorates, many of them will soon be returning to Germany, the paper said.