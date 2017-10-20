Austria’s Savior? Sebastian Kurz (Kike) Shilling for Israel

http://www.renegadetribune.com/austrias-savior-sebastian-kurz-shilling-israel/

Sebastian Kurz is set to become the world’s youngest leader in Austria — he heads the conservative People’s Party (OVP) and he poised to be the new Chancellor of Austria. European and American nationalists are ecstatic that he will become “Austria’s savior”.

Well, don’t hold your breath Goyim — he is controlled by the Tribe and this video proves it.