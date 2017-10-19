Tarantino on Weinstein: ‘I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did’

“What I did was marginalize the incidents,” he recalled, saying he wrote them off as mild misbehavior. “Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.”

In the hourlong conversation, Mr. Tarantino, 54, apologized for not doing more while also explaining why; admitted his own culpability while also calling for sweeping change in Hollywood’s treatment of women; and condemned Mr. Weinstein, 65, while acknowledging their father-son closeness.

The producer and director have been symbiotic for decades: from 1992, when Mr. Weinstein distributed “Reservoir Dogs,” through “Pulp Fiction,” the “Kill Bill” films, “Inglourious Basterds” and “The Hateful Eight,” until a few weeks ago, when he threw Mr. Tarantino an engagement party.

When Mr. Tarantino read the articles about Mr. Weinstein, he was horrified by the scope and severity of the alleged abuse, especially the rape accusations, he said. But some of the accounts were deeply familiar to him. “Everyone who was close to Harvey had heard of at least one of those incidents” chronicled in the first few articles, he said. “It was impossible they didn’t.”

When he and Ms. Sorvino started dating in 1995, she told him that not long before, Mr. Weinstein had massaged her without asking, chased her around a hotel room and even showed up at her apartment in the middle of the night, a story she recently shared with The New Yorker.

“I was shocked and appalled” back then, Mr. Tarantino said. “I couldn’t believe he would do that so openly. I was like: ‘Really? Really?’ But the thing I thought then, at the time, was that he was particularly hung up on Mira.” She had won accolades for her performance in “Mighty Aphrodite,” and “I thought Harvey was hung up on her in this Svengali kind of way,” Mr. Tarantino said. “Because he was infatuated with her, he horribly crossed the line.”

The problem was resolved, he said he felt at the time, because he and Ms. Sorvino were dating. “I’m with her, he knows that, he won’t mess with her, he knows that she’s my girlfriend,” Mr. Tarantino said, describing his attitude back then.

Over the years, he learned of other accounts. Another actress friend told him a troubling story of unwanted advances by Mr. Weinstein in a hotel room. Mr. Tarantino confronted Mr. Weinstein, who offered the woman what the director described as a weak apology. (She confirmed the account to The Times but declined to be identified.)

Mr. Tarantino also knew that Ms. McGowan had reached a settlement with Mr. Weinstein after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. Recently, she tweeted that Mr. Weinstein had raped her.

Mr. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex made by Ms. McGowan and others.

There were rumors too, shadowy accounts that Mr. Tarantino continued to hear second- or thirdhand and never pursued further. Now Mr. Tarantino said he regretted not taking the women’s stories seriously enough. “I chalked it up to a ’50s-’60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk,” he said. “As if that’s O.K. That’s the egg on my face right now.”

In the interview, Mr. Tarantino issued several calls to action. In its treatment of women, Hollywood has been “operating under an almost Jim Crow-like system that us males have almost tolerated,” he said. “We allowed it to exist because that’s the way it was.”

On the discussion of who knew what about Mr. Weinstein and when, he said: “I’m calling on the other guys who knew more to not be scared. Don’t just give out statements. Acknowledge that there was something rotten in Denmark. Vow to do better by our sisters.”

He added, “What was previously accepted is now untenable to anyone of a certain consciousness.”

His own relationship with Mr. Weinstein, who has been fired from his own company and ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, spanned deals and shoots, publicity tours and film festivals. But when Mr. Tarantino tried to call Mr. Weinstein several times recently after the disclosures, he said, he got no reply. Mr. Weinstein needs to “face the music,” he said.

Despite their closeness, he said he could offer no insight into Mr. Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds. “I don’t have an answer for why he could do this and be stripped of his entire legacy,” he said.

Asked how the news about Mr. Weinstein would affect how the public views his own record and body of work, Mr. Tarantino paused. “I don’t know,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t.”