Scaramucci pledges $25K to Wiesenthal Center after Twitter Holocaust poll

WASHINGTON — Anthony Scaramucci, the financier who briefly helmed President Donald Trump’s communications department, pledged $25,000 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center after an account in his name posted a survey asking people how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

“On behalf of the @ScaramucciPost we will be making a $25,000 donation to The Simon Wiesenthal Center. Hopefully I spelled that right,” Scaramucci said Tuesday afternoon on his personal Twitter account, ending with a grinning emoji.

