HALEY TO UN SECURITY COUNCIL: DON’T TURN A BLIND EYE TO IRAN

http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Haley-to-UN-Security-Council-Dont-turn-a-blind-eye-to-Iran-507793

The UN Security Council must not ignore Iran’s aggressive behavior, its ballistic missile testing and its violation of this body’s resolutions regarding its military activity, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday.

She urged the 15-member body in New York to follow in the footsteps of the United States by changing its policy toward Tehran or risk it becoming another North Korea.

‘”When a rogue regime starts down the path of ballistic missiles, it tells us that we will soon have another North Korea on our hands. If it is wrong for North Korea to do this, why doesn’t that same mentality apply to Iran’,” Haley asked the UN during its quarterly open debate on the Middle East.

While many of the speakers spoke of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Haley devoted her entire speech to the danger the Iranian regime posed to the stability of the Middle East.

“The United States has now embarked on a course that attempts to address all aspects of Iran’s destructive conduct, not just one aspect. It’s critical that the international community do the same,” Haley said.

“Judging Iran by the narrow confines of the nuclear deal misses the true nature of the threat,” Haley said.

“The regime continues to play this council. Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance with the nuclear deal, while it brazenly violates the other limits on its behavior. And we have allowed them to get away with it. This must stop,” Haley said.

Iran is sending weapons to fuel conflicts in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, where it has violated UN Security Council arms embargoes to the Houthi rebels in that country, Haley said.

Similarly, it has sent arms to Hezbollah, in violation of Security Council resolutions calling on the group to disarm.

“With our decision to take a comprehensive approach to confronting the Iranian regime, the United States will not turn a blind eye to these violations. We have made it clear that the regime cannot have it both ways. It cannot consistently violate international law and still be considered a fit and trusted member of the international community,” Haley said.

“This council now has the opportunity to change its policy toward the Iranian regime,” she added.

Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also used his speech to warn against Iran and its desire to annihilate his country.

“Iran seeks to destroy Israel by any means necessary. It has tried to obtain nuclear capabilities for years. Today, the regime’s intentions are no different than before.

“Passing and enforcing resolutions can save innocent lives. It is the council’s responsibility to implement them. You do not need to do this for Israel’s sake. If we are attacked by Iran, the regime will face no fiercer enemy than Israel. It is the innocent people around the world who need you to act,” Danon said.