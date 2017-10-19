Firebrand US lawmaker (White Idiot) accepted donation from Nazi supporter

Hard-right Republican lawmaker and former judge Roy Moore reportedly accepted a donation from a white supremacist, Nazi supporter, and notorious Holocaust denier.

According to a Wednesday report in the Huffington Post, Moore in 2005 received a $1,000 donation from the Foundation to Defend the First Amendment, a nonprofit founded by Willis Carto, who was described by the Anti-Defamation League as “one of the most influential American anti-Semitic propagandists.”

Todd Blodgett, who monitored Carto for the FBI from 2000 to 2002, told the website the ideology dominating the foundation was “total Nazi; and notice I didn’t say neo-Nazi.”

The report said the contribution to Moore was discovered through publicly available tax records, and did not appear to have been returned.

Carto, who died at age 89 in 2015, founded the Liberty Lobby, a white supremacist group, and the Institute for Historical Review, a group that promotes Holocaust denial.

In 1966, Carto wrote that “Hitler’s defeat was the defeat of Europe. And of America.” He owned the publishing house Noontide Press, which published works such as Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

Later in the 1980s, Carto started the Populist Party that David Duke, head of the Ku Klux Klan, represented in his bid to become US president.

Carto was also an influential part of the Holocaust revisionist movement, which claimed that many of the historical accounts of Nazi atrocities against Jews during World War II were factually incorrect. He also reportedly blamed the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Israel.

The FDFA’s website currently lists Moore as one of the recipients of financial support aimed at “solv[ing] the problems facing this great country.”

Moore, the former Alabama chief justice, is among the most controversial political figures in the US political arena.

In 2002, he branded homosexuality an “inherent evil,” and maintains that former US president Barack Obama is not a natural-born citizen.

Moore was twice suspended from the Alabama Supreme Court, first for defying an injunction to remove a Ten Commandments stone monument from the Alabama Judicial Building, and then for refusing orders to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Last month, he beat US President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate Luther Strange in the Senate Republican runoff in Alabama.

After his victory, Trump quickly threw his support behind Moore, saying he “sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race.”