Bon Jovi (White Idiot) may be looking to return to Israel

It’s not even winter yet and Bon Jovi is already making plans for next summer.

The New Jersey rockers may return in May 2018 to reprise their successful October 2015 concert, when they drew a crowd of 54,000 to Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park, according to a report this week.

Bon Jovi’s 2015 concert was its first-ever performance in Israel, and lead singer Jon Bon Jovi made his support for Israel clear during the concert.

When asked why the band had never played in Israel before, he jokingly pointed at his tour promoter, and said, “Blame Marcel [Abraham], he’s never let us come.”

Bon Jovi also ended the 2015 show with a promise: “I’ll come here any time you want.”

Ynet reported that several Israeli promoters are in talks with the band, but said that Bluestone Group, and veteran promoter Marcel Abraham, will probably bring Bon Jovi back to Tel Aviv.

Bluestone Group’s Facebook page did not include any announcements about Bon Jovi returning next summer.

Ynet also reported that Abraham is working on bringing Robbie Williams to Israel. Williams used to perform with UK boy band Take That, which is coming to perform in Israel in November.

Abraham, 75, has brought Justin Bieber, Sting, 50 Cent and others to Israel in the last decade. Born in Romania, he emigrated to Israel after World War II with his family, before returning to Europe in his 20, where he got hooked on rock ‘n roll and became one of the genre’s first promoters in Israel.