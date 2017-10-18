Lose Your Roots – Lose Your Soul!

http://www.renegadetribune.com/lose-roots-lose-soul/?doing_wp_cron=1508386059.6985349655151367187500

“It is a sad fact, which is particularly true for western man, that while technologically we have accomplished fantastic feats, it is for this very reason that we have become so materialistic that we have lost all sense of values which cannot be counted in dollars and cents.

The result is the quagmire in which we find ourselves today. The Man of the West has forgotten how to think for himself, how to take an honest stand, and how to have the courage of his convictions.

If we want to get out of the spiritual morass we are stuck in, we have to find our bearings and map a new course.

It should be apparent to everyone, that the spiritual highways on which the Western man has traveled for many centuries have not kept his intellectual faculties at the same high level as his technological accomplishments. It would therefore seem logical to go back in time and try to find out where we took the wrong turn and start from there all over again…

It is of no use to lament this sad state of affairs. That has been done over and over again. It is now time for action—some down to earth reassessment of values, conduct and motivation…

How can I be true to my own self? Only by answering the question: Who am I? I am the sum total of the generations before me. I am the product of the experiences, the feelings, and the characteristics of my ancestors. I can be proud of it, or even be sorry, but that does not alter the fact that this is who I am.

When I have accepted the fact that I am the link between the past and the future, only then am I true to the person I am, only then do I have identity, without which I am nothing.

“The realization that I am the link binding generations together carries with it a responsibility which I cannot shun if I want to be true to my own self; it is my moral obligation to build a society the standards of which are in keeping with my religious beliefs and ideological attitudes, a society which will be the foundation for the future health and spiritual wealth of my kith and kin…”

“To be an Odinist means to have a reverence for Life and Nature that touches your soul each and every day. It is a religious feeling; yet it is not churchy, just deep and serene. Stop, and consider the beauty of Nature and you will feel that this too is part of God…”

“A people’s religious mythology must be the expression of its soul; and the code of conduct, so closely related to moral concepts, must speak the language of blood and soil, for that is the only language which will be understood deep down in the heart of every true member of the folk…”

“The Odinist believes that the Life-Force is the beginning of everything. The Life-Force is the Creator of all space, all matter, all energy, and all life forms. Humans can only see that the Life-Force controls the universe with impersonal rules that are here for eternity. Modern man can see that he must respect the Life-Force in all things. Man also sees that the Life-Force is in all things. Man also sees that the Life-Force promotes change in living things that allows them to fill more of the liveable space. The Life-Force only is eternal, every other living thing must live and die in a cycle. How the Life-Force came into being and became part of an assembly of molecules that act as a living organism, no one really knows. Why the organism tries to perpetuate itself by some form of reproduction, we do not know either. All we really know is that life is fulfilling if we follow the path of the Life-Force…”

From Elsie Christensen’s “The Odinist” periodical 1982 issue # 70, via Ron McVan