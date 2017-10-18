10 Reasons for Staged Deception Hoaxes Other Than Gun Control

By

One of the more fuzzy-logic arguments being applied against the reality of hoaxes states that gun control hasn’t really happened to any significant extent; therefore, the idea that hoaxes are in play is invalid. This overlooks that there are about 10 other reasons for hoaxes other than simply gun control.

These are multi-level frauds and agendas, with gun control being but one element. Here are 10 other reasons these frauds are committed on the public:

There is the victimization stance which allows the aggrieved to proceed with their agendas (such as gender fluidity in the case of Orlando) without criticism. The subset of this is gaslighting, or calling truthers or “conspiracy theorists” crazy. There is a mental health and pharma agenda, and that extends so far as “pre-crime” detection or get ’em before they “act out.” There is a Muslim demonization boogeyman agenda in the case of Orlando, Paris and others. There is a “right-wing nut” demonization agit-prop being promoted as well. There is large-scale charity fraud and looting from government involved. I believe global crime syndicates and the media are behind this. For example, just one Gofundme.com charity in Orlando has scammed $6 million in only 10 days. There is promotion of and expansion of the police state, sales of equipment, security services and implementation of the Israeli security model. There is an effort to take control of the Internet and to curtail free speech using the misnomer “hate speech” and nonsense like “radicalized on the Internet.” This links backed to the victimization stance. Immediately following Orlando, the Senate was just two votes away from granting the FBI warrantless access to your browsing history and emails. It is a form of black magic or agit-prop mind control to run live tests of what they can pull off on the population. There is a power grab in which federal agencies, such as the FBI and DHS, grab jurisdiction over local police in any crime they choose. Creates fear and synthetic realities which promote a problem-reaction-solution atmosphere. The Luciferians behind these hoaxes and/or false flags are sick, evil, twisted psychotics and psychopaths. They feel superior and get their kicks from this. My term for this is the “get-off factor.”

Renegade Editor’s Note: I don’t like to call them Luciferians, since they are really just Jewficerians, and bring no real light to mankind.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist.