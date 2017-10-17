Iran warns Europe against new nuke deal conditions

TEHRAN, Iran — A top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned European governments on Tuesday against imposing new conditions on the nuclear deal.

“To say that they accept the JCPOA (nuclear deal) but should negotiate on Iran’s regional presence or talk about Iran’s missile defenses is to set conditions on the JCPOA, and this is not at all acceptable,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, senior foreign policy adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“This is not Europeans’ right. The JCPOA has no conditions and it must be implemented according to what was signed,” he said in comments carried by the state broadcaster.

In a call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said talks on regional security and Iran’s ballistic missile program were necessary to ensure the survival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Without referring directly to Macron, Velayati said European leaders “should take more care in their remarks and demands.”

Despite calling for further talks, Macron has staunchly backed the nuclear accord against US President Donald Trump’s threats to “terminate” it.

His call with Rouhani came shortly after Trump’s bellicose speech criticizing the deal, and Macron said he would visit Iran “at the appropriate time.”