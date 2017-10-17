France arrests 10 in probe of alleged far-right terror plot

PARIS — French counterterrorism police have arrested 10 people allegedly linked to a far-right extremist who already was in custody on suspicion of planning attacks against mosques, politicians and migrants.

A French judicial official told The Associated Press that officers investigating the militant held the people detained on Tuesday under a possible charge of criminal terrorist association.

The suspected extremist only has been identified as Logan Alexandre Nisin, former militant of the far-right group Action Francaise Provence. He was arrested in June and given preliminary charges after intelligence agents learned of his alleged attacks. They claim he maintained a Facebook page glorifying Anders Behring Breivik, a convicted far-right Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people.

The police are questioning the 10 suspected associates to find out what they knew about Nisin’s plans.

The suspects, aged 17-25, included nine men and one woman, a source close to the investigation said.

Another source named the targeted politicians as government spokesman Christophe Castaner and radical left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.