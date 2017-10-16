Ursula Haverbeck, 88, on Trial again for Questioning the Holocaust

Serial thought criminal Ursula Haverbeck is standing another trial in Berlin for sceptic views on the extermination of 6 million Jews. Haverbeck insists the Holocaust is “the biggest and most sustained lie in history.”

(DW)

The 88-year-old Ursula Haverbeck, who has several previous convictions all related to “Holocaust denial”, is accused of once again denying the mass murder of millions of Jews by germans, this time during an event in Berlin on January 30, 2016.

Haverbeck will also stand trial in the western town of Detmold again on November 23. She had appealed two verdicts by a Detmold court, handed down for “incitement to hatred” after she sent a letter to Detmold’s mayor and various media, in which she refutes the genocide of Jews between 1941 and 1945.

Defiant pamphlets

At the Detmold trial earlier this year, she defiantly handed out a pamphlet titled “Only the truth will set you free” to journalists as well as the judge and the prosecutor. In it, she again denies the gassing of 6 million jews.

Haverbeck and her late husband Werner Georg Haverbeck, who was an active NSDAP member in the run-up to and during World War II, founded a patriotic education center called Collegium Humanum, which has been banned since 2008.

She has written for the politically incorrect magazine Stimme des Reiches (Voice of the Empire), in which she also denied the existence of the Holocaust.

Haverbeck: ‘Auschwitz lie’

In August, she was sentenced to two years in prison as a consequence. At the trial, she spoke of an “Auschwitz lie,” claiming it was not an extermination camp, but a labor camp.

She has also filed charges against Germany’s Central Council of Jews for prosecuting innocent people.

Under German law, incitement to hatred is a criminal offense often applied to individuals who deny or trivialize the official version of the history.

It carries a sentence of between three months to five years in prison. Haverbeck has not served her sentences as she has appealed all of the verdicts, with hearings ongoing.