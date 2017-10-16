Macron: France to strip disgraced producer Weinstein of Legion of Honor

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein’s Legion of Honor award over the multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment against the Hollywood titan.

Macron said in a national television interview on Sunday that he has “started the procedures” for such a removal.

Weinstein was given the prestigious French award in 2012 by then-President Nicolas Sarkozy after the French film “The Artist” won multiple Oscars. Weinstein’s company produced the film.

Legion of Honor titles are given to a wide range of French people and foreigners. Another American is among the few people to have lost the distinction: disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.Macron also said he wants to speed up the legal procedures for investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment to encourage more women to come forward. French actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual wrongdoing.

Dozens of women have made allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the movie mogul in recent days, some dating back decades. Weinstein denies non-consensual sexual activity.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the almost unprecedented step Saturday of revoking Weinstein’s membership.

It said it did so “to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

Weinstein, who backed many British movies including “Shakespeare in Love” and “The King’s Speech,” has also been suspended by the British film academy.