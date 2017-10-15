Updates September and October 2017

This is my first update in about two months due to a very busy schedule; I just picked up a third job so I am currently doing my main job and managing my tutoring business in addition to my responsibilities on this site. As such I haven’t even had time to do even a personal narrative or write some of my nihilistic poems or music in the past few weeks. Of course, I still publish what I can from my numerous sources which has helped to keep website traffic at a decent pace over the past few months.

If you are one of my followers on Twitter, know that I am currently on a ban there from last Friday, a ban that will end sometime this upcoming Friday. Apparently one of my posts triggered a social justice warrior as it was being retweeted all over Twitter and they decided to ban my ability to post anything for 7 days. I will return in about 6 days to continue my good works on that platform.

Also if you follow me on Facebook, I was able to create 2 more accounts for the inevitable moment that I am banned on Facebook so that I can continue to post continue to my Facebook public page for this site. I have not figured out how to do that for my Twitter profile and I am not even sure that such an option exists but I shall keep on trying.

On the topic of content, I posted about 8 poems without giving any details as to what the poems are about but the title should speak clearly as to the message that I am trying to convey. I posted them earlier today after writing them last night during a training session. The poems are my usual work, praising my horsemen for the killings in Las Vegas and my anger and hatred for Jews for their continued targeting of my rights and freedom to do as I please.

Lastly, if you are on the social media platform of Minds.com you will find me there; simply go to the about me section of this site and you will see the links to both my profile and website page for minds. So far, I actually like minds and I really have no interest in finding friends on that platform; I simply post my stuff, people view it and move on. It is unlike Facebook and VK where I constantly get harassed daily for content that I post that triggers people (mostly white idiots who get offended by anything they disagree on), so I plan to migrate eventually all of my social media work to minds.com when the moment presents itself.