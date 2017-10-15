The Killing Circle
My second life cost me a lot
After I killed them I just took them home
Reading hateful music with gossip sluts
Spent my last dollar on some bullet proof vests
I’m a murder who have never been murdered
I’m a hateful shit, it’s become a point of pride
I’m a super rich complaining I don’t have more in life
Kill babies, kill oh, kill babies, kill oh
I don’t care where I stand in the killing circle
I just put a bullet through their heads
I don’t even know how I killed all these people, don’t make no difference to me
I don’t understand why I kill, I just listen to the hateful sounds
We must make room for men on the killing mission
I don’t even care how we get to the killings, for it makes no difference to us
I lost some dead bodies as they start to stumble
My skank mother betrayed my life years ago
I kill alone to keep from going under
Everyday I get lost the moment I get off the bed
I’m a savior that never got the time to save
I’m a killing kid, no reason to stop
There is nothing finer than the blood running down their throats
Kill baby kill oh kill baby kill oh
Went to search for some sick satisfacton
Rattled the head of a kike, left them with a head of gold
I’m going back to join the cast of hate
I never wrote a hateful song till now