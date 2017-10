Austria’s conservative chief Sebastian Kurz looked set on Sunday to become Europe’s youngest leader after parliamentary elections, with projections placing him ahead of the far-right and the Social Democrats.

The People’s Party, rebranded by Kurz as his personal “movement,” is forecast to reap 30.2 percent of the vote, followed by the anti-immigration Freedom Party with 26.8 percent and the Social Democrats with 26.3 percent, public TV reported.