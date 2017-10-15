KELLY CLARKSON (WHITE SLUT, WHITE TRASH, WHITE FEMINIST) GOES FULL FANGIRL OVER GAL GADOT (FEMINIST KIKE)

http://www.jpost.com/International/Watch-Kelly-Clarkson-go-full-fangirl-over-Gal-Gadot-507438

Kelly Clarkson, American pop star and voice coach on The Voice, spoke at Variety’s Power of Women L.A. luncheon on Friday and honored Israeli actress Gal Gadot as a “bold female figure.”

According to Variety, Clarkson stopped mid speech about her work in education with the organization XQ Institute to call out Wonder Woman as a role model for young girls like her daughter.

She went full fangirl and said, “B*tch got it all,” utilizing the word in the positive form in reference to Gadot.

Clarkson went on to praise Director Patty Jenkins and criticize James Cameron for his comments on the film Wonder Woman being a step back.

“I love this movie, I don’t know what James Cameron is talking about.”

Clarkson referenced a variety of Disney princesses in her mid-speech gush session.

“For women that are moms, the story of Belle and the beast [from Beauty and the Beast]… it’s a little scary. She was in a dungeon, trapped, and then they fell in love… Or Aurora [from Sleeping Beauty]… she just slept it out; she didn’t do a damn thing… And I’m like ‘ughhh.’”

Clarkson is proud that her daughter can grow up in world with a princess famous for strength. “You’re a little proud cause you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re cute in the Belle dress,’ but you’re more proud when she’s like [wields imaginary Wonder Woman sword].”

Gal Gadot was this summer’s queen of the box office, and her film, Wonder Woman, was its highest grossing film and the second highest grossing film of 2017. These successes merited the announcement of a sequel, Wonder Woman 2, which is to premier in December 2019.

Wonder Woman is also the first live-action movie directed by a woman to gross more than $400 million in the United States and $800 million world-wide.