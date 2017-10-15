Behold The Jews And The Power They Hold

Behold The Jews And The Power They Hold

I told them once
But they shall say it again
When you live on the flesh
It shall be the beginning of an end
Kikes will take you in
And they will spit you out
Behold the Jews
And the power they hold!

Hatred is a virtue laced with pleasure that becomes sweet
One of their many faces that they try to hide beneath
Jews will take you in
Jews will spit you out!
Behold the Jew
And the power that they hold!

Kill
Stab
Shoot
Annihiliate
In the new
Jews already knew
From our first battle
They already knew
To never let go
These words that they speak no more

Like a slash
To their face
They see it and know it is there
When my hatred shows
Its perfect face
Jews will be prepared to die!

Violence kills
Like bullets carried by my hands
The end of their time
Shall be a time to begin!

Kikes will take you in
And spit you out
Behold the Jews
And the power they hold!
Jews will build you up
In their way and tear you down

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s