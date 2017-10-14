https://www.timesofisrael.com/thousands-of-neo-nazi-flyers-sent-to-pennsylvania-residents/

Thousands of white supremacist and neo-Nazi flyers were sent to residents of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania this week, in what local authorities described as a “disturbing,” but not criminal, trend.

The pamphlets contained anti-Semitic and other racist drawings, along with a swastika and the website address of an organization called “The Right Stuff,” The Huffington Post reported on Thursday.

Some of the flyers were specifically targeted, East Greenville Police Chief Andrew Skelton told The Huffington Post. A resident who had an American flag flying outside his home received an envelope addressed to “Proud American.” Another who had an Eagles flag had a letter addressed to “Eagles fan.”

An estimated 5,000 flyers were sent out. Some featured a stereotypical caricature of a Jew pulling the strings of government, along with the quote, “Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes its laws,” which was falsely attributed to Mayer Amschel Rothschild and has been used by anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists.

Follow Audrey Bentley @BentleyAudrey Client’s of mine in Montgomery County have been receiving these flyers in the mail. Disgusting. Keep your neo-nazi shit to yourself #philly 22 Replies



likes

Another flyer showed a crudely drawn black person holding a knife to the throat of a white man and the handwritten phrase, “Welcome to ‘multi-cultural’ USA. Feeling enriched?”

Yet another pamphlet featured a quote from Adolf Hitler.

However, local law enforcement officials said no crime had been committed in the distribution of the racist content.

“The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that NO crime was committed by the person(s) that mailed the disturbing flyers. Feel free to dispose of them appropriately,” the Borough of East Greenville Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.

“Is it disturbing? Yes,” Skelton told Huffington Post. “But a crime? No.”

The founder of “The Right Stuff,” Michael Peinovich, said that his group did not send the flyers, though he didn’t rule out the possibility that they were sent by “our fans and friends [who] will do flyering campaigns.”