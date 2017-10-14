IRAN EXPERT: TEHRAN HAS ‘ZERO MOTIVATION’ TO RENEGOTIATE NUKE DEAL

There is zero chance that Iran will agree to renegotiate its nuclear deal with the West, an Iran expert told The Jerusalem Post Friday responding to US President Donald Trump’s decertification of the deal.

Iran-Israel Observer Editor and IDC Herzliya Iran expert Meir Javedanfar said that, despite decertification, Trump has no leverage over Iran since he lacks global support for “snapping back” any serious sanctions.

For Iran, he said “there is no need for them to renegotiate and there is nothing America can do to force them…America will not be able to impose…sanctions again because America will be isolated and the Europeans will not support” reimposing sanctions.

“As long as those sanctions will not be reimposed with European backing, Iran will have zero motivation to want to renegotiate anything,” he said.

To date, among the countries signing the Iran deal, only Trump has argued that Iran has violated the spirit of the agreement with its missile testing and military adventures in the Middle East — with France, Germany, England, Russia, China and the IAEA all saying Iran is in compliance.

Iran was compelled to make concessions as part of the deal not merely by the sanctions on its oil sector, but by the SWIFT banking sanctions that isolated its central bank from the world banking system, Javedanfar said. These sanctions that really hurt Iran are not on the table without EU support, he said.

But Trump’s lack of leverage by decertifying the deal does not mean the US and its allies could not work together in the future to pressure Iran on issues related to its nuclear program that were not part of the deal.

“Missile testing is different. There could be some negotiations about missile testing, but again that is not going to be part of decertification – what Trump is doing…for now Iran is not going to negotiate on those either, but you have to wait and see if the financial sanctions can be reimposed against Iran with the help of the Europeans,” he said.

Still, he stated the EU working with Trump to press Iran about its ballistic missile testing “is unlikely because Trump is now distancing the Europeans. He is pushing them away with the decertification…The chances of renegotiation over Iran’s missiles are now less than before. Trump is weakening the coalition against Iran with his move.”

Other fallout issue on the Iranian side of decertification, he said, was that Trump was strengthening “hardliners in Iran. It will weaken the moderates. We already see this in process,” noting that a member of Iran’s nuclear deal negotiating team has been accused by Iran’s hardline elements of spying for the West.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has also accused other negotiators of spying, he said.

“All of this is to isolate [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani and to punish him for the JCPOA [nuclear deal]…We are going to see the hardliners isolating the moderates even more and the moderates will have to fall in line much more with the hardliners…Rouhani who criticized the IRGC before is already complimenting them,” he said.

Iran may also just wait and see what Congress decides to do over the next 60 days, in which it can either try to reimpose US sanctions on Iran (even without allied support), take a pass or leave the issue open indefinitely.

In a rare interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told Politico on October 2 that if Trump tried to unravel the deal, Iran would consider everything from “walking away from the deal to somehow accommodating Europe.”

Zarif also said that Iran was more focused on Congress than Trump saying, “It’s up to Congress to adopt any decision, or not to adopt any decision, and I believe in the past a Republican Congress had this idea to let the nuclear agreement stay, as did our Parliament…It had decided in the past not to take action; it can decide again.”