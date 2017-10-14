Egypt: 6 police officers killed in Sinai checkpoint attack

Egyptian officials say an attack on a checkpoint in the northern Sinai Peninsula has killed six police.

Security and hospital officials confirmed the toll from Thursday’s attack on the outskirts of the city of el-Arish and said another four people were wounded.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Egypt has been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai that has been led by an Islamic State affiliate since 2014.

In July, Islamic State militants killed 23 soldiers in a remote checkpoint in northeastern Sinai — the deadliest assault on the military in the turbulent region in two years.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s