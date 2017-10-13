T-Mobile puts 5GB cap on high-speed data in Canada and Mexico

Also, you may have less data to play with if you aren’t subscribed to an unlimited plan. A customer with a 6GB limit will only have 4GB to use abroad if they’ve already burned through 2GB, for instance. Also, those with capped plans can no longer use their Data Stash while in Canada or Mexico (though any unused data will carry over).

It’s not shocking that T-Mobile would do this. The network still has to pay roaming costs, and it’s probably dreading the bill from your Netflix marathon in Vancouver. All the same, this does limit T-Mobile’s appeal to jetsetters. While 5GB is a healthy amount for a short trip, it’s still going to change your behavior — you may end up using hotel WiFi when you can instead of relying solely on cellular data.