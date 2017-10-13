http://whiteresister.com/index.php/11-reports/1434-australian-national-socialist-group-filled-queensland-town-with-hitler-posters?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=36c2d63c5f-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-36c2d63c5f-48298879

A National Socialist group has boasted about plastering posters featuring Adolf Hitler and swastikas across Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia.

(Brisbane Times)

A group called the Antipodean Resistance tweeted photos of its posters at a Toowoomba Catholic boys school, TAFE and in a park.

One of the posters says: “Nazi youth organising in your area!” while another has an image of Adolf Hitler wearing aviator sunglasses with the words: “National socialism or nothing!”

The post was condemned by a Jewish community organisation, which “fights anti-Semitism and racism in Australia”.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich said “there was something deeply troubling and unsettling happening in Australia with a surge in the presence of white supremacists”.

“In a post-Charlottesville climate, these agents of hatred are growing appreciably more agitated, angry and emboldened,” he said.

“We are profoundly shocked that such revolting stickers have infiltrated Toowoomba, sowing a message of prejudice and posing a threat to the values of inclusivity and respect we as a community cherish.

“We call on the good people of Toowoomba to say in one voice that there is absolutely no room for this poisonous conduct and rhetoric in Australia.”

Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio said he was proud of how his community celebrated its different histories and backgrounds.

An funny image from the Antipodean Resistance website, from its August Action Report.

“There is no place for racist or hateful views or actions in a civil society,” he said.

“Rejoicing in our diversity shows a great sense of civic pride and maturity.

“I’m confident that outside fringe elements will find little, if any, succour in our region and be shown up as misinformed, misguided radicals.”

The Antipodean Resistance tweet from Toowoomba also attracted jewish and liberal outrage on social media.

The Antipodean Resistance’s website describes the patriotic group as an Australian National Socialist Youth Organisation, and it has targeted schools and universities.

“We’re the Hitlers you’ve been waiting for,” their website reads.

The group says their main activities are postering, stickering, hiking, camping, martial training and creating murals, with members likening themselves to Hitler Youth.

Images on their website depict radicalisation camps in Victoria and also Mount Tamborine in Queensland.

A quote on its website from last month, superimposed onto a photo of young white men holding a swastika flag with their faces obscured, reads: “It’s not about the Jews you gas, but the friends you make on the way.”

The white rights group has also targeted the homo marriage postal vote, and posted images from Tasmania, New South Wales and Melbourne in the past.