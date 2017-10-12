Weinstein Scandal Exposes Disney for Giving Convicted Pedophile Access to Kids as Film Director

http://www.renegadetribune.com/weinstein-scandal-exposes-disney-giving-convicted-pedophile-access-kids-film-director/

By Matt Agorist

Pedophilia in Hollywood, according to victims and those who expose it, is rampant and exists throughout the industry. Those who expose it are often tarred and feathered in the mainstream and the predators in Hollywood remain protected. However, the recent revelations about the alleged sexual abuse doled out by Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein, appears to be a chink in the pedophile protective armor enjoyed by Tinseltown.

After the NY Times piece exposed Harvey Weinstein for his rampant sexual harassment, actresses and actors came out to expose how they too have been abused in the industry. This massive coming out is forcing the mainstream media to finally cover the sexual abuse that goes on behind the scenes leaving a trail of damaged children and adults alike in its wake.

To highlight just how sick and depraved many of those in this industry are, shortly after Walt Disney Company bought Bob and Harvey Weinstein’s company in 1993, Disney hired a convicted child molester—who molested a young boy on a movie set—to direct the film Powder.

Because Disney acquired Miramax, they are now subject to potential lawsuits over the alleged abuse doled out by Weinstein since he stayed on with the firm until 2005.

“If, sometime between the years 1993 and 2005, when it owned Miramax, Disney was aware of Weinstein’s behavior, Disney was obligated to protect its employees, including young actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan, who claim to have been harassed, including Asia Argento who claims Weinstein raped her in 1997,” Breitbart’s John Nolte reported. “Outside of the ‘open secret,’ another issue that makes one wonder about Disney’s moral, ethical, and legal liability, is the settlements.”

“Unless Weinstein settled using his own money, which is unlikely, how could Disney not know about corporate money spent for sexual harassment settlements?”

Five years before Disney hired the convicted pedophile, Victor Salva, he was convicted of molesting a child on a movie set—which he directed—and for possessing child porn.

To highlight the nature of how Hollywood not only looks the other way in these instances but actually condones them, Disney cared not about hiring Salva and, once again, gave him access to children on the set of Powder.

Instead of lambasting Disney for hiring a convicted child predator, the industry went on to praise him.

“As controversy swirled around filmmaker Victor Salva, who pleaded guilty in 1988 to molesting a boy on the set of his low-budget picture ‘Clownhouse,’ Salva’s agent said that a good showing at the box office may salvage the 37-year-old director’s career,” the LA Times reported on Oct. 31, 1995.

“At least three studios are meeting with him. One has already given Victor scripts to read,” said his agent, David Gersh, who declined to name the studios.

“If ‘Powder’ does well,” Gersh added, “Victor will see work again. He is a true talent. If not . . . who’s to say?”

Let that sink in.

Not only was this man not blackballed in the industry for molesting children and possessing child porn but he was being fought over by multiple Hollywood companies.

In fact, in spite of the controversy, Salva has gone on to write and direct many more Hollywood movies since Powder, including the horror series Jeepers Creepers, which releases its third sequel this year.

As the rest of society casts out pedophiles and makes them register as sex offenders to warn others about their tendencies to prey on children, Hollywood embraces them, gives them access to children, and puts them on a pedestal — a true horror story indeed.

As the Free Thought Project reported last year, childhood star turned adult actor Elijah Wood, also claimed Hollywood is in the midst of a massive sexual abuse scandal, which can be compared to that of Jimmy Savile in Britain.

Wood came forward in an interview to blow the lid off the dark underground world of child acting in Hollywood.

In the interview with the Sunday Times, Wood dropped a bombshell, noting how child actors were regularly “preyed upon” by industry figures.

“Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood,” said Wood. “It was all organized.”

“There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind,” continued Elijah Wood in his interview. “There is a darkness in the underbelly – if you can imagine it, it’s probably happened.”

Wood says the abuse runs unchecked because the victims “can’t speak as loudly as people in power.”

“That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people,” he said. “They can be squashed but their lives have been irreparably damaged.”

Wood is referring to the immense power of Hollywood elites to control the narrative and quash any allegations of abuse before they even happen.

This narrative is so controlled that after Wood made these comments, the very next day the mainstream media attacked him and forced him to downplay them.

Indeed, this control over the narrative is so strong, that Weinstein may indeed be a sacrificial lamb, cast out of the group as to divert attention away from these atrocities.

Rose McGowan, who worked with both Salva and Weinstein attempted to call attention to this problem on her Twitter account Wednesday, and for this, they suspended her account.

If this is their plan, we must not let them simply distract with one scapegoat or silence those who are calling them out, we need to keep pushing this issue and wake up more people to this elite group of people who prey on innocence.

It is also important to note that this problem is not just in Hollywood either. It is in Washington as well — up to and including the current Trump administration.

This article originally appeared on The Free Thought Project.