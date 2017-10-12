The Transgender Agenda – Normalising Madness

http://www.renegadetribune.com/transgender-agenda-normalising-madness/

 

A frank discussion on the transgender agenda – a drive to normalise what is in fact a mental illness known as gender identity disorder, a disorder where an individual cannot reconcile their perceptions with reality. However those pushing the transgender agenda do not want to acknowledge the mental issues faced by those suffering from gender identity disorder, but instead want the rest of society to alter their behaviour in order to pander to a delusional minority.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s