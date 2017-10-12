The Transgender Agenda – Normalising Madness

http://www.renegadetribune.com/transgender-agenda-normalising-madness/
A frank discussion on the transgender agenda – a drive to normalise what is in fact a mental illness known as gender identity disorder, a disorder where an individual cannot reconcile their perceptions with reality. However those pushing the transgender agenda do not want to acknowledge the mental issues faced by those suffering from gender identity disorder, but instead want the rest of society to alter their behaviour in order to pander to a delusional minority.
Advertisements