Switzerland: Africans Kill Elderly White Man then Start Screaming about Racism

Sunday morning in the peaceful village of Kradolf. Local resident Michal Stüssy (60) is walking along the main street with her dog Ayona.

(Diversity Macht Frei)

As she walks past, she observes a pensioner (90) crossing the pedestrian crossing. Suddenly a red fiat shoots up – and thunders into the man! “First his head flew through the windscreen and then his whole body was caught frontally,” says Stüssy, describing the awful accident.

At the wheel was an Eritrean (23) – with a a blood alcohol level of 1.6 per thousand. While the driver, in a state of shock, tried to help the badly injured victim, his passenger loses it at the scene of the accident. Although the pensioner was still breathing, he tried to resuscitate him! “I told him he should stop that and try to bring him to a position at the side – but he didn’t want to!” Eventually other helpers showed the troublemaker the way.

Stüssy was supposed to lie for the Eritrean

When Michal Stüssy was later being questioned as a witness, the man pressed forward again: “He planted himself in front of me and wanted me not to tell the truth. Specifically, he wanted me to say the victim was going over the road – not the pedestrian crossing!” A vain effort to minimise the trouble his friend was in.

Because the passenger was shouting out vehemently, Stüssy had to be questioned at the police station. “His behaviour was awful,” says the eye witness with irritation.

Brown people know that white people now live in terror of being accused of racism. Whenever they’re caught doing something, “Racism” is their reflex response. They know it intimidates whites and puts them on the defensive psychologically. You get brown people trying to get on a bus without paying and then screaming about racism when they’re asked to pay.