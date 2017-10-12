Locals Claim this Building was Earmarked by Adolf Hitler as a British HQ

Old residents claim Hitler ordered Art Deco block of flats to be spared from his Blitz bombing raids on London as he wanted to use it as his UK HQ.

Du Cane Court, in Balham, south London, survived unscathed from the Luftwaffes bombing offensive against Britain in 1940 and 1941 despite surrounding buildings in the capital suffering obliteration.

The remarkable survival has prompted claims that the block, rumoured to have been a “hotbed of spies, was earmarked by Hitler ahead of his intended victory,” the website says, citing research from historian Gregory Vincent.

Meanwhile, others say German Luftwaffe aircraft maintained the building so they could use it as a navigational landmark to help them determine their route home.

A historic photograph of Du Cane Court shows the 1930s building in its original form, little changed from the building inhabited by London residents today

Under the Same Roof, the website set up by furniture brand Made.com, pays tribute to the legendary building, which has also survived a fire, the first invasion of pharaoh ants in a London block of flats, and a boiler explosion.

The 676-apartment block is one of Europe’s largest 1930s residential buildings and was once home to the Du Cane Court Club, a restaurant and fully-licensed bar, which was destroyed by a fire after the war’s end in 1945.

Each apartment was also originally fitted with a built-in radio which was used during the Second World War to communicate with residents who were breaking blackout regulations.

