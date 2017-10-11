Trump spews anti-First Amendment rant: ‘It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the very concept of the United States Constitution’s First Amendment during an angry rant directed at reporters in the Oval Office.

“It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write,” Trump fumed, per reporter Abby Phillip.

Trump on Wednesday morning ratcheted up his attacks on the American media when he threatened to revoke NBC’s broadcasting license after it reported that he wanted a ten-fold increase in the size of America’s nuclear arsenal.

The freedom of the press to write whatever it wants is enshrined in the Constitution’s First Amendment.

“Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press,” the amendment states.

Despite Trump’s apparent hostility toward the First Amendment, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders last week described the president as “an incredible advocate of the First Amendment.”

