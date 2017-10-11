Trump advisers fear he’s ‘unraveling’ — and even Bannon thinks he won’t serve his full term: report

President Donald Trump’s constant rage is becoming more and more explosive, and a new report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman claims that even his trusted advisers feel the president is coming apart at the seams.

“Several people close to the president have recently told me… that Trump is ‘unstable,’ ‘losing a step,’ and ‘unraveling,’” Sherman writes in his explosive story.

Sherman claims that he has spoken with a half dozen prominent Republicans and Trump advisers over the past several days, and he says all of them describe a White House that is struggling to stop the president from careening into disaster.

Trump seems to have been set off by the loss of Luther Strange, the candidate whom he had endorsed for the Republican nomination for the Alabama Senate seat vacated by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Alabama was a huge blow to his psyche,” one Trump confidant tells Sherman. “He saw the cult of personality was broken.”

One of Sherman’s sources also says that Steve Bannon — the Breitbart News boss who once ran Trump’s campaign and who for months served as his top political strategist before being ousted this past summer — believes that Trump only has a 30% chance of making it through a full term.

Bannon reportedly warned Trump earlier this year about the possibility that his cabinet could invoke the 25th amendment to have him removed from office. Specifically, the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives the vice president and “and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” the power to remove the president if they deem he is no longer capable of faithfully discharging his duties.