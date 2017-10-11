Germany: More Dangerous than Mongolia, but not as Bad as Gambia

Germany is not as safe as it was in the past. In fact it’s dropped 31 places, according to a biennial security ranking of different countries.

Many thanks to Nash Montana for translating this report from TheEuropean.de:

German Federal Republic ranked 51, between Mongolia and Gambia

The German Republic has fallen 31 places according to “Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017”, in their security rankings. The Republic of Germany has landed at 51, between Mongolia and Gambia.

Davos economy experts say that Germany is becoming increasingly unsafe.

According to a study that is published every two years, the “Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017”, which is published by the renowned World economy forum in Davos, the Federal Republic of Germany — in the category of security and safety — has ranked 31 places lower compared to the last report in 2015. It has been categorized at 51st place, between Mongolia and Gambia.

Finland is the safest, Colombia the most unsafe

In the category “Safety and Security”, the German Republic therefore ranks behind countries such as Rwanda, Kuwait and Tajikistan. According to the study, in terms of security Finland (1), the Emirates (2), and Iceland (3) are highest. On the lower side of the ranking are El Salvador, Yemen and Columbia.

Security perception has dramatically changed

After the many terrorist attacks in Germany and Europe within the past few years, so says the Davos study, the perception of safety and security has dramatically changed. The murder rate as well as terrorist activities have plaid a big role in the result.

Many economists are worried that because of the rising terrorism in Europe, the economy and their businesses will suffer. The report is seen as a representative survey among thousands of business owners worldwide which have rated factors such as the reliability of the police, the rising cost of criminality and violence and terrorism.

Here are the rankings in the category Safety and Security of the “Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017”:

1. Finland

2. Arab Emirates

3. Iceland

4. Oman

5. Hong Kong

6. Singapore

7. Norway

8. Switzerland

9. Rwanda

10. Qatar

11. Portugal

12. Luxembourg

13. New Zealand

14. Austria

15. Estonia

[…]

48. Poland

49. Tajikistan

50. Mongolia

51. Germany

52. Gambia

53. Greece

[…]

126. Philippines

127. Ukraine

128. Honduras

129. Kenya

130. Egypt

131. Venezuela

132. Nigeria

133. Pakistan

134. El Salvador

135. Yemen

136. Colombia

While the category “Safety and Security” landed Germany only on place 51, the German Republic in the overall ranking is still one of the best travel destinations, at third place. As far as “International openness” Germany is ranked at 20. In the category “Health and Hygiene” Germany is ranked #1. And in the category of “environment and Sustainability” Germany is ranked ay 7, and in the category of “Touristic Infrastructure” it ranked at 9.