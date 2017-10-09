Ex-girlfriend leaks video of Dolphins coach snorting drugs after owner backs Trump’s anthem tantrum

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/10/ex-girlfriend-leaks-video-of-dolphins-coach-snorting-cocaine-after-owner-backs-trumps-anthem-tantrum/

A model leaked video of a Miami Dolphins coach snorting what appears to be cocaine as revenge for the team owner backing President Donald Trump on player protests.

Kijuana Nige, a Las Vegas-based model, posted the video late Sunday on Facebook showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines through a $20 bill inside Dolphins offices before a team meeting, reported the Miami New Times.

“The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low,” she said after the video went viral. “No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️”

“If his ass was black they would be dragging him thru the (mud) face 1st,” she added.

Nige said she used to date Foerster, who has coached 34 years in the NFL for several teams.

“I think about you when I do it, I think about how much I miss you, how hot we got together,” Foerster says in the video. “How much fun it was, so much fun. Last little bit before I go to my meeting. I wish I was licking this off your p*ssy.”

Nige posted the video on social media hours after Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reversed his position on player protests.

Ross told a Miami Herald columnist that he disagreed with players kneeling for the National Anthem since Trump had made the protests “about patriotism.”

“It’s a different dialogue today,” Ross told the columnist. “Whenever you’re dealing with the flag, you’re dealing with something different. [The president] has changed that whole paradigm of what protest is. I think it’s incumbent upon the players today, because of how the public is looking at it, to stand and salute the flag.”

Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence to Sunday’s game between Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers with the order to leave if players kneeled — which some did.

Foerster resigned Monday morning to focus on “getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”