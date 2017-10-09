Another Study Finds Races Naturally Separate

A study conducted in Australia observed about 1,000 people in public places (sports settings, shopping centers, libraries).

It found that White people do not like “diversity” and naturally choose to be among other White people. “Those from the English-speaking White majority group tended to interact predominately with other majority group members [other Whites], and were more likely to ‘self-segregate’ in public spaces than those from minority,” said lead researcher, Dr. Naomi Priest.

“This supports evidence that, generally, the preference of the majority will have a stronger impact on segregation patterns than those of the minority, such as that minority people are likely to be socially isolated or have no contact when majority members self-segregate.”

Dr. Priest said the study could be useful to plan out policies that encourage or force races to mingle with each other in public places or events. That’s forced assimilation, and shows that despite all the evidence against them, anti-Whites still want White genocide.

“The findings of this study highlight important behavioral targets for intervention to reduce racism and provide specific and contextual information regarding interactions within public settings. In particular, targeting public spaces as settings for intergroup contact as well as to promote accessibility and use by those from minority backgrounds,” she said.

There have been many studies now that have documented the fact that when an area has many different groups of people they naturally separate. On White Genocide Project alone, there is one from Ohio, one from Britain, and one from Michigan.

A study conducted of over 30,000 US and Canadian citizens found exactly the same results, and the lead researcher of that study also said governments should force assimilate people in the name of “diversity”.

No Black area is encouraged to become “more diverse” because no one wants Black people to be a minority.

No Asian area is encouraged to become “more diverse” because, again, no one wants Asian people to become a minority.

‘Diversity’ simply means less White people and therefore diversity is a codeword for White genocide.